Request for Le Pen’s parliamentary immunity to be lifted

French judges investigating far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen‘s alleged misuse of European Union funds to pay for party assistants have asked for her European parliamentary immunity to be lifted, a judicial source said on Friday.

Asked on franceinfo TV station whether she was calling on MEPs to reject the request, Le Pen said: “It’s a debate that we will have at the European parliament’s legal committee” and declined to comment further.

Last month, European lawmakers lifted her immunity in a separate case which concerns her tweeting pictures of Islamic State violence.