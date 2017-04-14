Request for Le Pen’s parliamentary immunity to be lifted

April 14th, 2017 Europe 0 comments

Request for Le Pen’s parliamentary immunity to be lifted

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a political rally in Pageas, France April 13, 2017

French judges investigating far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen‘s alleged misuse of European Union funds to pay for party assistants have asked for her European parliamentary immunity to be lifted, a judicial source said on Friday.

Asked on franceinfo TV station whether she was calling on MEPs to reject the request, Le Pen said: “It’s a debate that we will have at the European parliament’s legal committee” and declined to comment further.

Last month, European lawmakers lifted her immunity in a separate case which concerns her tweeting pictures of Islamic State violence.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information