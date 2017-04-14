TC activists rename streets in the north with Greek language stickers

Street signs are being renamed with stickers in the north of Nicosia, by Turkish Cypriot left-wing activists, it emerged on Friday.

The group Dayanisma (Solidarity), posted on their Facebook page a video showing a group of activists placing large stickers over street signs in areas of Nicosia.

The action was done in solidarity with the Greek Cypriot movement ‘Left Movement – We Want Federation’, which carried out the same action on the Greek Cypriot side a week ago, targeting streets in Aglandjia and Kaimakli.

“We will replace the invasion and the drums of war with equality and peace – The struggle begins in the streets,” the Turkish Cypriot movement said.

One of the street signs was given the name of the Greek Cypriot left-wing activist and educator Kostis Achniotis, who recently died due to health problems. Achniotis was the initiator of the Cypriot alt-left and a supporter of the bi-communal struggles for peace and the reunification of the island.

They also renamed one street “Greek Cypriot Missing Street”, in solidarity with one of the street names renamed by the Greek Cypriot movement to ‘Turkish Cypriot Missing Street’.

Video link:

https://www.facebook.com/dayanismanet/videos/vb.1704663623146232/1906746996271226/?type=2&theater