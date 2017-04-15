Restaurant review: ReBuke, Larnaca

While up until just a few years ago there were only a few establishments across Mackenzy beach, it has now become dominated by plush cafés and restaurants which cater to just about any taste.

In fact, such is the commonness of these establishments in recent years that one after the other rarely stands the test of time. Yet there is one in particular that appears to be making waves, pardon the pun, and is establishing itself as one of the go-to spots along the ever-popular strip.

With so many similar all-day bars appearing within such a small space of each other, one might rightfully wonder just what makes one stand out from the other. But since its opening a couple of years ago, it has gradually risen to star status due to its standout quality in food and service.

Located at the very start of the promenade, ReBuke enjoys a unique spot, overlooking the sea with a front-row comfy couch seat of any incoming or outgoing planes a beach ball’s throw away, it provides an ideal setting for a morning coffee or daytime drink.

Yet it is in the kitchen where it has really upped its game of late. The vast menu, with incredibly fresh ingredients and detailed preparation, has gained wide acclaim, with a reputation that challenges that best restaurants in town.

After trying a few dips to start off, it was on to making the tough decision of what to have for main with such a wide variety of options available. We also got a bowl of edamame beans, topped with sea salt, to whet the appetite.

Being a restaurant right on the coast, it was not too surprising to see a large selection of fresh salads and fish, something that was highly recommended by the staff upon consultation.

Eventually, we got a few dishes to share amongst ourselves due to the fact that there so many appealing choices.

Brought out first was the wild-mushroom risotto with truffle oil and aged parmesan cheese flakes. It was a very rich dish, mature tasting but just the right level of richness so as not to be sickly. Even though the portion was not the largest, the full body taste and the power of the flavour and texture meant that it was just right.

Also on the table came a superfood salad – with many appealing salads to offer, this one seemed the best option as it did not seem overly heavy while containing various ingredients that are not the most common – spinach, cranberries, green apple, strawberries, gorgonzola cheese and vinaigrette. While I’m not the biggest fan of fruit in salads, the combination of the contents in this particular one made it a unique-tasting concoction – very refreshing on a warm day.

What the place is best known for however is its fresh seafood. The seabass fillet is baked in foil with tomatoes, capers, olives, garlic, parsley and thyme, and served with steamed rice and boiled in-season vegetables and lives up to the high expectations – cooked to perfection, brimming with flavour and fresh tasting.

There is also a large sushi section which caught the eye but there was simply no taking on any more food. Perhaps it will have to wait for another visit.

The service is excellent, with the manager being extremely attentive to our needs, making sure we sat in the spot that we preferred rather than any old place that was available. Food arrived promptly and the general upbeat nature of the staff made for a pleasant experience.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY: Fresh seafood

WHERE: ReBuke, Mackenzy Beach, Larnaca

CONTACT: 24 626212

PRICE: €20 average (meal and drink)