Majority of Turkish citizens in the north voted ‘no’ in Sunday’s referendum

The final vote tally from those who voted in the Turkish referendum in the north was 43.39% ‘yes’ and 56.61% ‘no’, reports said early Monday.

Less than half of Turkish citizens living in the north cast their vote during a five-day ballot for the referendum on constitutional amendments in Turkey earlier in the month.

According to Turkish Cypriot media reports, 43,480 people out of the 104,507 registered voters voted on whether they agreed Turkey should have an executive presidency which would boost the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The vote, which was held in the north between April 5 and 9, with a voting turnout of 41.6per cent.

Despite the low numbers, media in the north quoted officials as saying it was a larger proportion compared to previous polls concerning Turkey. The daily Kibris reported that the last time polls were set up in the north for Turkish nationals, around 35,000 people had voted.

Votes from the north and from other countries were transferred to Turkey and counted on Sunday after Turkish citizens in Turkey voted.