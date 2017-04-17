Police across Europe in 24-hour ‘speed enforcement’ marathon

Police officers across Europe are making ready for their latest “Speed Marathon”, taking place from 6am on Wednesday 6am on Thursday.

The 24-hour initiative forms part of TISPOL’s speed enforcement operation, running until April 23. Cyprus is a member of TISPOL – the European Traffic Police Network – but police here have yet to announce their participation in the speed marathon.

TISPOL Figures from 2016 show that 95 per cent of drivers observed by police officers during the 24 hours of the Speed Marathon were using legal speeds.

The Speed Marathon concept was devised three years ago in the German federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Here, members of the public have once again been invited to vote on the locations where they would like speed enforcement measures to take place.

The German concept has been adapted and this year is scheduled to be used in every TISPOL member country.

TISPOL President Paolo Cestra commented: “Our forthcoming speed enforcement activity is all about prevention. We want drivers to think about the speeds they choose; speeds which are both legal and appropriate for the conditions. By doing so, they will be reducing the risks they face and the risks they pose to other road users.

“That’s why we encourage participating countries and police forces to publish information about the precise locations of speed checkpoints in advance. We want to get into the minds of drivers, not their purses.

“Illegal and/or inappropriate speed is the single biggest factor fatal road collisions. That’s why police officers take action against drivers who fail to comply with speed limits. The 24-hour speed marathon is one component in our strategy for reducing casualties, and making Europe’s roads safer.”