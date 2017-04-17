Small plane crashes in Portugal near supermarket, killing five (Update 1)

April 17th, 2017 Europe, FRONT PAGE, World 0 comments

Small plane crashes in Portugal near supermarket, killing five (Update 1)

Photo: Twitter

A small airplane crashed near a Lidl supermarket in a residential area outside Lisbon on Monday, killing five people, rescue workers said.

The private airplane crashed after taking off from the small Tires airport, which is located near the resort town of Cascais about 20 km (12.5 miles) west of Lisbon and used mainly by private aircraft.

Andre Fernandes, a spokesman for the local emergency services, said the plane was headed for Marseilles in France. Everyone on board the plane, three French and one Swiss, died.

Another person on the ground died when the plane crashed into a truck, setting off a fire, Fernandes said. The cause of the accident was not yet known.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa went to the site of the crash. There were more than 50 rescue workers at the site.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information