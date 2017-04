A woman was injured on the Nicosia-Larnaca highway early Monday when a drunk driver collided with oncoming traffic near Kofinou.

The woman is in serious condition but out of danger, police said. The man driving the other vehicle was 11 times over the limit, they said. He had entered oncoming traffic at some point near the Kofinou exit.

The 47-year-old woman was trapped in her car and had to be freed by the fire service. The driver was arrested and is being detained.