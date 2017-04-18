Birmingham appoint Redknapp as manager

Championship side Birmingham City appointed former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp as manager until the end of the season, as a replacement for Gianfranco Zola.

Redknapp, who at 70 becomes the oldest manager in English football, guided Tottenham to Champions League qualification in the 2009-10 season.

His last foray into management was a two-match spell in charge of the Jordan national team in March last year.

“I got fed up sitting around doing nothing. I will come and live up here until the end of the season,” Redknapp told TalkSPORT on Tuesday.

“If I can keep them up then we can sit down and talk about going forward.”

Former Italy international Zola resigned after a 2-0 home defeat to Burton Albion that left Birmingham three points off the relegation zone.

They are in 20th position and play Aston Villa on Sunday.