April 18th, 2017 Football, Sport 0 comments

Birmingham appoint Redknapp as manager

Harry Redknapp, at 70, becomes the oldest manager in English football

Championship side Birmingham City appointed former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp as manager until the end of the season, as a replacement for Gianfranco Zola.

Redknapp, who at 70 becomes the oldest manager in English football, guided Tottenham to Champions League qualification in the 2009-10 season.

His last foray into management was a two-match spell in charge of the Jordan national team in March last year.

“I got fed up sitting around doing nothing. I will come and live up here until the end of the season,” Redknapp told TalkSPORT on Tuesday.

“If I can keep them up then we can sit down and talk about going forward.”

Former Italy international Zola resigned after a 2-0 home defeat to Burton Albion that left Birmingham three points off the relegation zone.

They are in 20th position and play Aston Villa on Sunday.

