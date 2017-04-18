Drake’s house robbed by obsessed fan

The ‘Hotline Bling’ hitmaker wasn’t home when a member of his staff found a 24-year-old woman in one of the bedrooms, wearing one of the rapper’s hoodies, at around 10.30pm on April 3.

According to TMZ, after police were called, the unnamed intruder told officers she had permission to enter, which she didn’t, and confessed to taking Pepsi, Sprite, and Fiji water.

The woman was arrested and charged with felony burglary.

It is unclear how long she had been inside the house, or how long she was in there as there were no signs of forced entry.

Meanwhile, last month a homeless janitor who stole jewellery from Drake’s tour bus was jailed for a year.

The 30-year-old rapper had his road vehicle broken into whilst he was performing at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, as part of his ‘Summer

Sixteen Tour’ in September, and Travion King, 21, was arrested after he was found breaking into a woman’s dorm room at Arizona State.

He was reportedly caught with the stolen goods, which are believed to have belonged to the ‘One Dance’ hitmaker’s DJ, Future the Prince.

He will spend one year behind bars and will be on five years supervised probation after his release.

Travion listed his address as a homeless shelter in Phoenix and also stated that he works for a company that cleaning services for large facilities.

Phoenix Police previously discovered that the crime was committed by someone who knew the layout of the building, and revealed that Travion had “done contract work for the venue in the past”.

Sergeant Vince Lewis said: “We’re talking about somebody who knew the layout or was able to gain access or to get back there unnoticed.”