Education minister visits children at Kofinou asylum centre

Education Minister Costas Kadis on Tuesday visited the reception centre for asylum seekers in Kofinou where he gave children chocolate eggs and discussed ways of ensuring their smooth integration into the education system.

Kadis, according to an announcement, accompanied by the Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Cyprus Damtew Dessalegne, visited the reception centre where he wished migrants “strength and optimism for their struggle for survival and for a better tomorrow”.

The minister was briefed on the living conditions of the refugees, their problems, and especially on the living conditions of minors living at the reception centre.

He discussed ways of ensuring children’s access to education and their smooth integration in schools, and upgrading of the centre’s infrastructure to support education.

The education ministry, the announcement said, “is assisting children living at the centre to integrate smoothly into the school programme, as their socialisation with children of their age, and study within conditions of safety and stability are, to them, a support to rebuild their everyday lives”.

“The presence of these children in our country is an opportunity for them to regain their strength, to find again joy and hope for a better life, a better future,” it said.

Dessalegne said that he will seek closer cooperation between his office and all competent ministries so that the living conditions of refugees in Cyprus are further improved.

In this context, he said, the living conditions of asylum seekers hosted at the Kofinou centre was widely discussed, and the challenges Cyprus will face in the possibility of a new wave of refugees.