Elderly couple die in house fire (Update)

Two elderly people, a brother and sister aged 71 and 69, died when a fire broke out in their house in the Vouni area, near Limassol, early on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the charred remains of the two were found in their beds when firemen arrived on the scene at 8.30am.

Fire service spokesman Antreas Kettis said that the fire, which occurred at around 7am, was put out by four fire engines and investigations are being carried out to find the cause of the fire. Initial investigations suggest the fire could have been an accident.