Fire destroys car in Limassol

A fire caused extensive damage to a car in Mesa Geitonia in Limassol on Tuesday morning.

The fire service was called to the scene in Pavlou Liasides street where the vehicle was parked at 3.36am and the fire was under control 15 minutes later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Apart from extinguishing fires over the Easter weekend, the fire service was also busy due to the weather. Because of rain and hail on April 14 and 16 the Nicosia fire brigade helped to pump rainwater and open clogged drains in 26 cases in Aglantzia, Latsia, Lakatamia, Strovolos and Palouriotissa.