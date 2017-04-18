‘Golden Chippy’ voted ‘Best British’ restaurant in London

A Turkish Cypriot owned restaurant has topped the list of best British restaurants in London and is ranked 17th among 17,955 restaurants in the capital, according to the traveler-review website TripAdvisor.

The ‘Golden Chippy’ in Greenwich High Road, owned by Huseyin Kanizi, 58, has been voted first among 3,212 eateries for authentic British food. It has so far had 750 reviews of which 512 are ‘excellent’ and 73 ‘very good’.

Apart from food, it also won top votes for service, value-for-money and atmosphere, winning higher accolades among customers than fine-dining restaurants such as The Foyer at Claridge’s and The Goring Dining Room.

Many of the comments praise the ‘amazing’ fish and chips, but there is always the personal touch. In fact, the service is rated even better than the food.

“The fish and chips was extremely fresh. The batter was light and exceptionally crispy,” a customer who describes his experience as ‘superb’ commented this week. “The gentlemen who served us even gave my dog some drinking water which demonstrates his excellent customer services.”

“The staff were extremely friendly, the fish and chips were the best I have ever had, and we spent less than 10 pounds per person,” another posted this month.

The good opinion is not restricted to Londoners. The following comment is by a visitor from the United States: “I requested the gluten-free fried chicken and chips. The friendly owner explained he normally doesn’t make gluten free fried chicken but if we wanted to wait he would make it special for me. It was well worth the wait!! I would be honored if he came to the U.S. and opened up a restaurant in Texas.”