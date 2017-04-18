Kontides wins gold in Split Olympic Sailing Week

April 18th, 2017 Cyprus, Other Sport, Sport 0 comments

Kontides wins gold in Split Olympic Sailing Week

Cyprus' Pavlos Kontides in action

Cypriot sailor and silver Olympic medalist Pavlos Kontides (London 2012) has won the gold medal in the Split Olympic Sailing Event, in Croatia.

Croatians Filip Jurišić and Tonči Stipanović got second and third place respectively. Stipanović holds an Olympic silver medal (Rio 2016).

He travels to Hyères, France at the end of this week where he competes is the next World Cup set to take place between April 25 and 30, a press release says.

Kontides came second in this year’s first World Cup held in Miami. The World Cup Final will take place in Santander, Spain, in June.

“I managed to get the gold medal. I am pleased by my level of readiness in view of the World Cup,” Kontides said.

He acknowledged at the same time that there are details he needs to work on, noting that “it is always good to make an effort to improve.”

CNA

Information