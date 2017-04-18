Tala village square vandalised

YOUTHS caused extensive damage using fire crackers in various parts of the Tala village square in Paphos, on the early hours of Sunday.

The main damage was caused to the public toilets in the old churchyard, which belongs to the Department of Antiquities and operates as a museum.

According to the police on Tuesday, the fire crackers destroyed a toilet, a sink, a wooden partition, a waste bin and several walls were blackened by the smoke.

Areti Pieridou, head of the community board of Tala, said that the damage is estimated at around €2,000 which will be paid by the community board.

Asked why the police was not notified earlier, Pieridou said that “fire crackers were heard all night long, we couldn’t foresee what would happen. I was notified about the damages at 8am today and immediately informed the police”.

The Tala village square in Paphos has been under redevelopment, a project which will cost €1.3m. This is a two-phase programme, the first included pedestrianising the village centre and the second phase the improvement of the road network system.