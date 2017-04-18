Wedding customs at the museum

Many traditions stay the same but many also change. In the framework of the exhibition Brides at the Leventis Museum: Tradition and Fashion in Greece and Cyprus at the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia, a dance/ music event will take place that will show us just how much our idea of a wedding has changed over the years.

The event under the name How Beautiful You Are, My Bride, is in collaboration with the Ayioi Omologites Cultural Workshop and will take place on April 23 in the court of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia, where highlights from a traditional Cypriot wedding will be presented through dance and music. The revival of wedding traditions will also feature wedding elements from Greece.

This is a great chance to get to know some of the wedding customs that have been lost in the course of time.

How Beautiful You Are, My Bride

Dance and music event to do with a traditional Cypriot wedding. April 23. Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia. 11am. Tel: 22-661475