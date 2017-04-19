Artists, get on the open studio’s tour

Cyprus Open Studios is getting ready to welcome art lovers to take a tour around the local art studios in October, but before that, it is shouting out for any artists who would like to be part of this massive art excursion to take part.

After the success of the 2016 event, the Open Studio team has been inspired to make the 2017 event even bigger and better. In order to make this happen, artists who would like to take part in the event are asked to register on www.cyprusopenstudios.com by April 30.

Cyprus Open Studios offers free island-wide, self-guided tours of studios and work spaces where creative people meet the art-loving and art-buying public. In this way visitors enjoy one-on-one exchanges and appreciate learning more about what inspires the creators of the pieces they particularly like and perhaps buy.

Registration is open to any artist or creator residing in Cyprus permanently or on a part-time basis. Ideally you should have your own studio but many artists work and exhibit in pairs or small groups.

