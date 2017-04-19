Condolences for death of Greek officers

April 19th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Condolences for death of Greek officers

Military helicopter flying over the area where the where the helicopter crashed on Wednesday

President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday extended condolences on behalf of Cyprus for the death of four Greek military officers in a helicopter crash in northern Greece.

“It is with great sadness that I was informed of the loss of Greek army officers, who lost their life in the line of duty,” the president said in a written statement.

The four officers died when the helicopter they had been flying in crashed in northern Greece.

Four bodies were recovered, later identified as a lieutenant general, a colonel, a major, and a lieutenant, of the Greek army.

The fifth passenger, a female sergeant, sustained non-critical injuries.

The Greek army said it is investigating the causes of the accident.

