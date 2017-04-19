Condolences for death of Greek officers

President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday extended condolences on behalf of Cyprus for the death of four Greek military officers in a helicopter crash in northern Greece.

“It is with great sadness that I was informed of the loss of Greek army officers, who lost their life in the line of duty,” the president said in a written statement.

The four officers died when the helicopter they had been flying in crashed in northern Greece.

Four bodies were recovered, later identified as a lieutenant general, a colonel, a major, and a lieutenant, of the Greek army.

The fifth passenger, a female sergeant, sustained non-critical injuries.

The Greek army said it is investigating the causes of the accident.