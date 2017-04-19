Cyprus mention at IMF and World Bank meetings

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker

President of the European Commission (EC) Jean-Claude Juncker will discuss the Cyprus issue with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings later in the week, it was announced on Wednesday.

According to the EC’s chief spokesperson Margaritis Schinas, Juncker, along with several members of the commission will travel to Washington DC for the IMF and World Bank meetings held between April 20 and 22.

Juncker will meet with World Bank group president Jim Yong Kim, IMF managing director Christine Lagarde and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Schinas told the Cyprus News Agency that the Cyprus Issue will “naturally be part of the talks of the president and the secretary general”. The same goes, he said, for the Greek bailout deal and Juncker’s meeting with the IMF’s Christine Lagarde.

