April 19th, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 0 comments

Drone confiscated

Police in Paphos confiscated a drone on Tuesday night from a tourist who was caught operating the device without any permit.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the tourist was operating the drone in the area of the medieval castle in Kato Paphos, and told police that he had not obtained the necessary permits from the civil aviation department.

According to the civil aviation department, each unmanned aircraft, including drones, must be registered with the department. Insurance coverage is required to fly one over populated areas.

