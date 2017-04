A fire broke out at an internet cafe in Paphos in the early hours of Wednesday causing severe damage but no injuries.

According to police, the fire broke out at around 5am on Wednesday. Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

The loft of the internet cafe was destroyed and severe damage caused to the ground floor.

Paphos CID are investigating the cause of the fire. Preliminary investigations revealed no sign of arson.