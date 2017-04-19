Limassol in mosquito battle

Limassol’s ongoing battle with mosquitoes particularly in the west of the city has been exacerbated by recent heavy rainfall, local officials said on Wednesday.

Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides and other officials visited the worst-affected areas – Zakaki, Asomatos, Akrotiri and Trachoni – on Wednesday and on Thursday will decide on the best measures to control the mosquito population.

Thursday’s meeting follows an earlier one on March 2 with mayors, the health ministry, the British bases, local community leaders, municipal health services and other government agencies.

“The goal was for all services to cooperate combatting the situation this year,” the municipality said in a statement. “The second objective was to start studying ways of dealing more effectively with the causes that generate this phenomenon, hatching outbreaks in standing water, lakes, swamps, the salt lake and others.”

The main measure decided upon was biological spraying both at the start of hatching and afterwards.