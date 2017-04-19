Protest after jealous husband fatally stabs wife

Activist groups in the north were to protest on Wednesday afternoon over the fatal stabbing on Tuesday of a 25-year-old woman by her husband.

The killing took place on Tuesday morning in a central Famagusta road in the north, when a 42-year-old man stabbed his wife following an argument in a cafe.

According to media reports in the north, the couple were in a cafe when they began arguing. The woman abruptly left the cafe but was followed by her husband who was holding a knife. He then reportedly stabbed her six times, in the chest and neck, before stabbing himself in the chest. Reports said that jealousy was the cause of the couple’s argument.

The woman was taken to the hospital by a passer-by where she was pronounced dead. The husband, who was transferred to hospital by ambulance, is currently in intensive care but out of danger, reports said. He is under arrest, while his hospital room is guarded.

Media reports said that the husband – who had moved out of the couple’s home five days ago – had posted on his Facebook profile on Monday a poem describing the death of a woman.

The 25-year-old was a student and her family lives in Turkey.

The group organising the protest, Dayanisma, said that instead of curbing male violence in the north, women’s murders are increasing day by day. It added that the harassment, rape and murder of women is political, and that it is the duty of the authorities to prevent such attacks