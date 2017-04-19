When rage fuels passion on the screen

Both K Cineplex in Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos and the Rialto theatre in Limassol will present a screening of the opera Eugene Onegin as performed on the Metropolitan Opera stage on Saturday.

The novel in verse by Alexander Pushkin was first presented as an opera by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1897 and this is the version that most people are familiar with.

The opera is set in Russia in the nineteenth century. It is Autumn and the scene is set on the Larin estate. Madame Larina reflects upon the days before she married, when she was courted by her husband but loved another. She is now a widow with two daughters: Tatiana and Olga. The two sisters are very different.

Tatiana spends her time reading novels and identifies with the heroines within them, while Olga is courted by their neighbour and poet Lenski.

In the first scene Lenski arrives unexpectedly along with Eugene Onegin, with whom Tatiana falls in love. Fuelled with passion she writes him a love letter and sends it to him, only to hear the response that he cannot accept her declaration of love and can only offer her friendship. As a friend, he advises her to control her emotions, lest another man take advantage of her innocence.

In the second scene, it is January and the local community has been invited to the Larin estate to celebrate Tatiana’s name day. Onegin has reluctantly agreed to accompany Lenski and believes it will be an intimate family celebration but finds out it is an enormous party. Annoyed with Lenski for lying to him, Onegin flirts with Olga, something that provokes Lenski to challenge his friend to a duel and although neither of them really want to go through with it, the duel takes place and Lenski is killed.

The final scene takes place in St Petersburg, where Onegin has returned after travelling abroad for several years. Finding himself at a ball, he is introduced to Prince Gremin’s wife and recognises that she is Tatiana. He realises he loves her and begs her to run away with him but she refuses.

This production is by Deborah Warner and stars Anna Netrebko and Dmitri Hvorostovsky as Tatiana and Onegin. Alexey Dolgov sings the role of Lenski, and Robin Ticciati conducts.

Eugene Onegin

Live screening of the opera. April 22. K Cineplex Nicosia, Larnaca, Paphos and Rialto theatre, Limassol. 7.55pm. €18/13. Tel: 77-778383, 77-777745