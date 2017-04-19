Siblings likely inhaled toxic gas before death

THE elderly brother and sister who died in a fire at their house in Vouni on Tuesday were most probably unconscious but alive when they were burnt to death, police said on Wednesday.

The two charred bodies found in a burning house in the Vouni area, near Limassol on Tuesday morning are believed to be siblings, Theodora Efthymiou, 71, and her brother Eftymis, 68.

Limassol police spokesman, Ioannis Soteriadis, told the Cyprus Mail that state pathologist Angeliki Papetta, who carried out post mortems on the two bodies, found evidence indicating that the deceased had inhaled carbon monoxide.

According to Papetta’s findings, Soteriadis said, it is believed that they were alive when the fire erupted. He added that the results of the toxicology tests would shed light on the exact cause of the death.

As the bodies were beyond recognition, DNA samples taken from the deceased will be compared to that of a close relative of theirs to officially identify the two bodies, Soteriadis said.

The charred remains of the two were found in their beds when firemen arrived on the scene at 9am on Tuesday, after being alerted that the house was on fire.

The fire, which occurred at around 7am, was put out by four fire engines, while investigations are ongoing to find the cause of the fire, whether it was due to gas or petrol leak or a forgotten lit cigarette. Initial investigations ruled out foul play.