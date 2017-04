A skateboarding dog, which his owner claims taught himself, has gone viral after stunning onlookers in a London park.

French bulldog Eric was spotted riding the board in a skate bowl in Hackney’s Clissold Park on Tuesday.

Footage of the incident was posted online by book critic Imogen Russell Williams, 35, who said she was at the park with her daughter when someone shouted: “There’s a dog on a skateboard!”

Eric has however been on YouTube since last year.