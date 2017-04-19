The Spice Girls reunion is back on

The 41-year-old singer filed for divorce from Stephen in March, thereby opening the way for a reunion with her former bandmates Geri Horner and Emma Bunton, both of whom had reportedly resented the controlling influence of Mel’s husband.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Stephen was always an unnerving presence. Now he’s out of the way, fun will return.”

And Geri – who gave birth to her second child, a son called Montague, in January – has confirmed plans are in place for the trio to reunite.

She said: “We’re not re-forming immediately, but in the near future.”

Mel, Geri and Emma have already recorded new material together, with their tune ‘Song For Her’ leaking online in November.

However, Victoria Beckham – who was known as Posh Spice during her time with the group – previously revealed she doesn’t want the trio to sing old Spice Girls tracks.

Instead, Victoria has called on her former bandmates to release brand new material when they launch their comeback.

She explained: “Of course, as a new group, I do [wish them luck].

“I do think they should sing new material, though, because what we did as the Spice Girls was so special. If they sang Spice Girls songs, I think I might be a bit sad.”

Meanwhile, Mel C has spoken out against the reunion, insisting the band reached their peak when they performed at the London Olympics in 2012.

She said: “I’d love to play huge arenas across the world, sing our brilliantly bonkers pop songs and relive our former glory.

“It is of course a very lucrative opportunity too. But we were a five-piece band. Didn’t we reach a peak with the Olympics? There’s a lot to be said for bowing out on a high note.

“For me the absolute pinnacle of my Spice existence was being watched by a billion people around the globe belting out ‘Spice up Your Life’ on top of a black cab at the 2012 London Olympics.

“Anything less than the full line-up just didn’t feel like we’d be doing justice to the band or the fans.”