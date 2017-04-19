If there were a UK general election held tomorrow…

Theresa May announced a snap general election to be held on 8 June this year, stating the need for a united government in the upcoming Brexit negotiations and subsequent exit from the EU.

The Prime Minister said: “At this moment of enormous national significance, there should be unity…in Westminster, but instead, there is division. The country is coming together, but Westminster is not.”

As the shock still reverberates around the UK and Europe, our infographic pulls together the most recent voting intention figures from four major pollsters.

Each poll has Theresa May’s Conservative Party well in the lead, with YouGov placing them 21 points ahead of Labour. On average, their lead is currently 15 points. May will be hoping she can capitalise on a weak and divided Labour party and head into the Brexit negotiations with a powerful majority in the house of commons. Whatever happens though, it’s going to be a frantic 8 weeks in UK politics.

