Unregistered drone confiscated from tourist in Paphos

Police confiscated a drone from a tourist on Tuesday night in Paphos as he was caught operating the device without any permit.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the tourist was operating the drone in the area of the medieval castle in Kato Paphos and told police that he had not obtained the necessary permits from the civil aviation department.

Each unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), including drones, according to the civil aviation department, must be registered with them by the owner, while insurance coverage is required to fly one over populated areas.