Ankara issues two-month Navtex for surveys in Cyprus’ EEZ

Cyprus reserves its right to react as it sees fit if Turkey carried out seismic surveys inside the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Ankara issued a notice to mariners, or Navtex, reserving an area inside the island’s EEZ, off Famagusta, to carry out seismic surveys between Friday, April 30, and June 30 by the survey vessel Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa and support vessel Bravo Supporter..

The foreign ministry said the notice was issued by a non-competent authority and consequently void.

“The competent authority for issuing notices reserving areas inside Cyprus’ search and rescue area (flight information region) is the Republic,” the ministry said.

To this end, the Republic has informed all parties involved about the notice being void.

If they go ahead, the surveys would constitute a violation of the Republic’s sovereignty and its rights inside its sea zones, as well as international law.

“The government of the Republic of Cyprus reserves its right to act in a manner that it would see fit, in line with the international law, in the event that Turkey carried out the seismic surveys,” the ministry said.

Ankara’s Navtex includes part of Cyprus’ offshore natural gas blocks.

Turkey disputes the Republic’s right to search for natural gas in certain areas and also says that Turkish Cypriots should also have a say in the affair.