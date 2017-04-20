Cyprus donates €125K to CMP

Cyprus donated €125,000 to the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP), it was announced on Thursday.

The CMP expressed its sincere thanks to the Republic of Cyprus for its donation, which brings the country’s financial assistance to the committee to around €2.5m since 2005.

“This donation to the CMP project on the exhumation, identification, and return of remains of missing persons in Cyprus will contribute to the Committee’s goal of identifying and returning as many remains of missing individuals as possible in order to bring an end to the uncertainty which has affected so many families for so many years,” the CMP said.

So far, 750 missing persons from both communities have been identified and returned to their families for a dignified burial.

The CMP relies on donor support to alleviate the suffering of families of missing persons.