Disy challenges Diko leader to put up

April 20th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 0 comments

Ruling Disy on Thursday challenged Diko chairman Nicolas Papadopoulos to disclose the details of his “new strategy” towards Turkey and whether it included deploying surface to surface missiles to deal with Turkish ships sailing inside the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Responding to Papadopoulos’ repeated appeals to President Nicos Anastasiades “to explain to the people how he intends to tackle Turkish provocativeness” and EEZ violations, Disy challenged the Diko chairman to disclose details of his so-called new strategy.

“We don’t know if the reply Mr. Papadopoulos expects would be to prepare the (anti-ship) Exocet missile batteries, or if that is included in the famous ‘new strategy’,” Disy said. “We too urge him to disclose what specific means his ‘new strategy’ includes that will immediately tackle Turkish provocativeness.”

The ruling party said that while Papadopoulos was announcing “vague, ‘new strategies’, without further clarification” the president and the government advanced the Republic’s energy plans, ignoring the Turkish threats.

They also created a network of trilateral agreements with regional countries and secured international support to the sovereign rights of the Republic.

