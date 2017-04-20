Going back to our youth

When it comes to music, what we grew up listening to is always the best, and if you consider the best music to have come from the 70s and 80s then you are in luck, this Saturday as it is all about going back to those golden ages.

First of all, the Nostalgia parties are back and this time we are going back to the 80s with DJs Claudio and Marcos on Saturday.

It has been three years since the Nostalgia parties began to take us back to the good old days and, to celebrate, the party organisers are going back to basics. So, join them at The Powerhouse Restaurant in Nicosia on Saturday from 9pm until 2am for a bit of A-Ha, a hint of Madonna, lots of Michael Jackson and the unique sounds of the Eurythmics.

There will be an €8 entrance fee, of which €2 from every ticket will be donated to the Nicosia Dog Shelter and D.O.G Rescue Cyprus to help provide shelter, food and medical care to needy dogs.

If the 70s is more your cup of tea, then head off to Paphos where Stars in Their Eyes winner and multi-award winning tribute artist Rob Cairnes will put on his 70s tribute show at Platea Tavern.

Cairnes pays tribute to T.Rex and David Bowie. He re-enacts the unique style, vocals and mannerism of the late Star Man and takes us back to top of the pops with his T.Rex tribute. But that is not all, he also takes on Donny Osmond and the Rolling Stones.

His onstage humour and charismatic personality will transport us to a carefree time when British Pop Music was king.

Tickets are €12.50 for the show only.

