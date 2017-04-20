Help create a wall of kindness

On Saturday, come down to Faneromeni Square in Nicosia and help create the first wall of kindness.

The wall of kindness is a charity work phenomenon, during which unwanted clothes are hung on a wall and collectively make the wall one of kindness. These clothes – mainly winter ones – or other objects, such as books in good condition, can then be taken freely by anyone who needs them.

The first wall of kindness was started by an anonymous Iranian when the economy of Iran was hit and unemployment was on the rise. Many people could not buy clothes and so the idea was born in order to meet the demand for resources from charities. The wall in this case symbolised unity instead of separation and the community came together to donate clothes which they had no further need for.

With the motto ‘Give, take, repeat’, the first Wall of Kindness event will begin at noon and run until 6pm. So, come along with your unwanted items and join the global movement of solidarity and mutual support, aiming to show how we can all support one another with kindness and collectiveness.

Wall of Kindness

An event to collect unwanted items for those who need them more. April 22. Faneromeni Square, Nicosia. 12pm-6pm. Tel: 22-797192