Limassol man arrested in connection with extortion and theft

A 38-year-old Limassol resident has been arrested after police secured testimony allegedly linking him with a case of extortion and theft.

According to police, a 64-year-old tourist who was staying in a Limassol hotel, reported on Tuesday that while waiting at the bus stop at around 10am, he was approached by a man he didn’t know who offered to drive him to his destination.

The 64-year-old accepted the offer, police said, and got into the car. The man, according to the tourist’s report, drove toward a rural area instead and demanded €300 to take him where he wanted to go.

The tourist offered to pay him €50 to take him back to his hotel, police said, but when he took out his wallet, the driver reportedly grabbed all the money in it, €300 and around US$45.

The driver then took the 64-year-old back to his hotel, where he reportedly started threatening him and demanding more money.

The 64-year-old went inside and asked staff to call police. The 38-year-old was later arrested after police took a statement from the alleged victim.