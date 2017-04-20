Polish flight forced to land in Turkey stopped from flying on to Cyprus

An aircraft flying between Warsaw, Rhodes and Paphos, which made a forced landing at the Antalya airport in Turkey due to a medical emergency, was not allowed by Turkish authorities to fly to Cyprus and was forced to turn back to the Greek island, it was reported on Thursday.

The pilot of the aircraft operating Polish charter airline Enter Air’s flight between Warsaw, Rhodes and Paphos, was forced to divert to Antalya airport after taking off from Rhodes, after one of the passengers fell ill, the Cyprus Mail has learned.

But when the aircraft was ready to depart for Paphos, Turkish airport’s authorities did not allow it to fly to Cyprus and the plane returned to Rhodes and departed from there, landing at 2.55pm.

As Turkey does not recognise the Republic of Cyprus, it does not allow direct flights to the airports of the government-controlled areas. This was the second such incident reported within a month.

On March 31, an easyJet aircraft carrying 184 passengers from Gatwick to Larnaca encountered difficulties with Turkish authorities when it asked to make a forced landing at the airport of Dalaman in Turkey after encountering bad weather over Paphos forcing it to divert.

The aircraft first landed at Dalaman, and then took off for Athens – as it was not given permission by Turkish authorities to fly directly to Cyprus – and from there it departed for Paphos after which passengers were transferred to Larnaca by bus.