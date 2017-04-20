Ramos knocks Murray out of Monte Carlo Masters

April 20th, 2017 ATP & WTA Tours, Sport, Tennis 0 comments

Ramos knocks Murray out of Monte Carlo Masters

World No.1 Andy Murray was making his comeback from an elbow injury in Monte Carlo

Spaniard Albert Ramos dumped world number one Andy Murray out of the Monte Carlo Masters 2-6 6-2 7-5 on Thursday after firing back from 4-0 down in the final set to take his place in the quarter-finals.

Murray, who suffered an elbow injury in March and made his return from a five-week layoff on Wednesday after a first-round bye, won the opening set in 48 minutes before losing concentration.

Left-hander Ramos, ranked 24th in the world and the 15th seed, ripped through the second set in 36 minutes and refused to give up after the Scot had romped to a 4-0 advantage in the third with victory beckoning.

The Spaniard won four games in a row before Murray, his serve misfiring, applied some late pressure. But Ramos was implacable as he won the next two with back-to-back breaks and served for the match.

Murray saved one match point before hitting a return into the net to hand Ramos an impressive victory over his top-ranked opponent in the first European claycourt tournament of the season.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information