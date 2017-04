Police are searching for a tourist who disappeared from an Ayia Napa hotel on Wednesday afternoon.

The Russian man, 37, arrived at the hotel with his parents on Wednesday. At around 3pm he told his parents at the reception area he would go to their room.

When the parents later went to the room they found he was gone. They searched the hotel without finding him before they alerted police.

According to his 71-year-old mother, the man has problems with his memory.