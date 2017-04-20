Two-day remand for Paphos arson suspect

The Paphos District Court issued a two-day detention order on Thursday, against the 34-year-old man who was involved in the internet cafe fire in Paphos on Wednesday morning.

The 34-year-old was arrested for arson after a fire broke out at an internet cafe in Paphos in the early hours of Wednesday, which caused severe damage but no injuries.

Paphos CID launched an investigation and concluded that arson was a likely cause of the fire as the main entrance had been broken into.

The suspect was a former partner of the 35-year-old owner of the internet cafe, with whom he had financial disagreements.

Paphos police spokesman, Michalis Ioannou, said that the fire broke out at around 5am on Wednesday. Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

The loft of the internet café- from which the fire broke out with the use of flammable material- was destroyed and severe damage was caused to the ground floor.