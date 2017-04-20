Two held after football violence

Two men are in police custody following violence at Wednesday’s Ael – Apoel football match at Limassol’s Tsirio stadium in which six people were injured and two arrested while equipment was also damaged.

A few minutes after the start of the second half, Apoel fans in the western stand set fire to the stand’s toilets.

Members of the fire brigade, who under the protection of police officers, moved in to extinguish the blaze were attacked by Apoel supporters who threw plastic chairs, flares and other objects at them.

The police then used tear gas to restore order.

During the disorder a 37-year-old man from Limassol and a 21-year-old resident of Nicosia were arrested.

According to police, they resisted arrest and violence had to be used to detain them.

The two men and four police officers were injured in the scuffle. They were all transferred to Limassol General Hospital where the two suspects received first aid and were taken to a police station. They may be taken to court later.

Three of the police officers were treated for bruises and injuries and released. The forth who suffered from a swelling of his right hand was hospitalised in the orthopaedic ward of the hospital.