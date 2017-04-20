Woman stabbed to death in north

A 37-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the north on Thursday afternoon just outside Nicosia.

Reports said Gamze Pehlivan was stabbed multiple times with a sharp implement and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Authorities were searching for a man in connection with the incident.

It was the second stabbing death of a woman in the north in three days.

Yeniduzen newspaper said 31 women had been murdered in the north in the past 16 years.

On Tuesday, 25-year-old Burcu Okumus was stabbed to death by her husband, 45, in Famagusta. The couple were from Turkey.