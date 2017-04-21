An artist talks of her process

Artist Anna Kakoulli will present a series of paintings of objects that seem to be floating on small canvases during her exhibition entitled Of Natural Synergies at Apocalypse gallery in Nicosia as of Tuesday.

These exclusive small scale designs were created by Kakoulli over the last two years. They illustrate the artist’s thoughts, ideas and dreams that she had either during those large moments that will forever be remembered, or during those small and yet important moments that make up time.

Kakoulli had no outline when starting this selection of art works, she had put no theme down, nor did she follow a programme, she simply let her inspiration and imagination lead the way. She created lines with ink or acrylics, she spontaneously let them fill the paper, producing rhythmic colours and movements. Her hand created a kind of breathing pattern and any errors that were made were not corrected, they rather became part of the creative process.

These creations are seen to be hanging from the sky. The more the viewer looks at them, the more they seem to swing back and forth and cease to be just static lines on a small canvas. As they move, so does the story that the artist seems to be wanting to tell, a story that has everything to do with the artistic process behind their creation.

Kakoulli studied at the Surikov Academy of Fine Arts in Moscow, where she received her MA in Painting and Mural Painting. She has had several solo exhibitions in Nicosia, Athens and Finland.

She has also participated in numerous group exhibitions in Nicosia, Athens, Paris and New York. She lives and works in Nicosia where she directs her own art school.

Of Natural Synergies

Drawing exhibition by Anna Kakoulli. Opens April 25 at 8pm until May 13. Apocalypse Gallery, 30 Chytron Street, Nicosia. Monday- Friday: 10.30am-1pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30am-1pm. Tel: 22-766655