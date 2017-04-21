Caitlyn Jenner’s relationship with the Kardashians is “distant”

The ‘I Am Cait’ star – who was previously known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing a gender transition – reportedly doesn’t have any “private one-on-one time” with Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob anymore but they all stay cordial for the sake of Caitlyn’s children, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: “Caitlyn’s relationship with the Kardashians – Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob – is distant. They will always be nice and cordial with Caitlyn, mainly for Kendall and Kylie’s sake, but their relationship will never be the same as it was with Bruce.

“The man who was in their lives for so many years is gone, and they don’t have the same relationship with Caitlyn. Nothing bad happened, and they hold no grudges about the change Caitlyn made in her life, it’s just different. They see Caitlyn when she is invited to an event for Kylie and Kendall, but there isn’t private one-on-one time with them anymore.”

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner recently hit out at Caitlyn for her tell-all book, insisting it is “all made up”.

She fumed: “I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time. None of it makes sense. Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a**hole? …

“I really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little bit of time, thinking maybe there’s something here that I’m not seeing. I’ve done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person who doesn’t give a s**t. So, I’m done. I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life.”