A father’s daughter tells her story

Both the Cyprus Theatre Organisation (THOC) and the Rialto theatre in Limassol will transport us, once more, to the National Theatre on Tuesday for a performance of Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler.

The play, which is recognised as a classic of realism, 19th century theatre and world drama, concentrates around Hedda Tesman – Gabler is her maiden name, something that Ibsen comments on by saying “my intention in giving it this name was to indicate that Hedda as a personality is to be regarded rather as her father’s daughter than her husband’s wife.”

Gabler has just returned from her honeymoon with husband George and it is clear that she never really loved him. Rather she married him because she thought her youth had passed and she had no time left to find a perfect partner. Now the honeymoon period is over she feels trapped but also determined to control those around her. Her plans backfire and she finds that others have power over her.

The play is adapted by Patrick Marber, directed by Tony award-winning director Ivo van Hove and the title role is played by Ruth Wilson.

The screening at THOC will be accompanied by Greek and Turkish subtitles.

Screening of the Henrik Ibsen play. April 25. THOC, Nicosia, Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10/7/6. Tel: 77-772717, 77-777745