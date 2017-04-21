Former Edek MP, four others guilty of corruption

Former Edek MP and Paphos mayor Fidias Sarikas and four others were found guilty of corruption on Friday relating to the construction of the town’s sewerage system (Sapa).

Along with Sarikas were former Paphos municipal councillors Giorgos Michaelides, Efstathios Efstathiou, and Vasos Vasiliou, and sitting councillor Giorgos Shailis.

They faced 61 charges relating to bribes, money laundering, abuse of power, and conspiracy.

The court adjourned until May 3 when defence lawyers will argue for leniency.

Following the announcement of the verdict, the five were taken into custody.

Former Paphos mayor Savvas Vergas, and former Sapa director Eftyhios Malekkides have already pleaded guilty in the same case and are currently doing a six year stretch in jail.

Both were used as prosecution witnesses.

The case relates to the dealings of the Paphos Sewerage Board (Sapa), which is administered by the Paphos local authorities. According to investigators, kickbacks were paid out by private contractors to Sapa members in a bid to secure construction and operation waste-management contracts.

Sarikas faced charges relating to Phase I of the Sapa project.

According to the prosecution, between 1999 and 2003, while serving as Paphos mayor, Sarikas received the sum of €55,000 to arrange for Awatech, a German company bidding for Sapa contracts, to secure the job of constructing and operating the Paphos sewage treatment station.

Shailis, the prosecution said, had conspired with Vergas sometime between December 2012 and January 2013 to authorize payment of a contractor’s invoices promptly, in exchange for €27,500 from the contractor.

According to the charge sheet, Michaelides appears to have received €327,000 in kickbacks from private contractors associated with the Paphos sewerage system, while Efstathiou has been accused of having been bribed with €110,000. Vasiliou was said to have received €60,000.