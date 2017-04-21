Former England defender Ehiogu dies after cardiac arrest

Former England and Aston Villa defender Ugo Ehiogu has died aged 44 after suffering a cardiac arrest, Tottenham Hotspur said on Friday.

Ehiogu, who worked as Tottenham’s under-23 coach, was rushed to hospital after collapsing at the club’s training ground on Thursday.

He spent most of his career at Aston Villa where he won the League Cup in 1996, and gained four England caps.

As well as playing more than 300 times for Villa, London-born Ehiogu played more than 100 times for Middlesbrough after signing for them in 2000.

He joined Tottenham’s coaching staff in 2014.

Tottenham’s first-team players were training at the Enfield centre on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea although it is unclear whether any witnessed the incident.