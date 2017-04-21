Last-ditch attempt to agree on Tseri Avenue works

Consultations re-started on Friday between the Strovolos municipality and the public works department with the aim of reaching common ground as to the redevelopment of Tseri Avenue as the project was halted following the disagreement of residents and shop owners on a number of changes proposed.

Strovolos Mayor Andreas Papacharalambous told the Cyprus News Agency that the new round of consultations was agreed last month in a meeting with Interior Minister Socratis Hasikos.

The municipality, Papacharalambous said, welcomes the government’s positive stance on the matter.

“We want a solution that will satisfy the needs of the shop owners and residents, a more humancentric approach,” he said.

This appears to be a last-ditch effort to find common ground over the reconstruction of Tseri Avenue, a bustling yet dangerous thoroughfare whose shop owners resist certain changes.

Hasikos said in March that a last-ditch effort would be made with the new municipal council and the involvement of state technocrats who were tasked with coming up with a solution acceptable to all.

The cash earmarked for the project has been blocked by parliament, while Hasikos had expressed the belief that petty politics and vested interests would be set aside to pave the way for the money to be released for the reconstruction.

Hasikos had said that the talks on a new proposal would be a “short, comprehensive and substantive dialogue with a quick conclusion”.

The project has been plagued by delays as shop owners oppose the proposed plan to turn Tseri Avenue into a three or four-lane road with a concrete median strip separating opposing lanes of traffic.

The government’s plan was strongly opposed by shopkeepers, who fear clients would have a hard time stopping to shop.

In February, the municipal council rejected the government plan, drawing Hasikos’ ire. He had said that no government or minister would sign off on a road that “everyone says is dangerous”.