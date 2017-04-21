Man takes motorbike on test drive, fails to return

Police are searching for the whereabouts of a man who took off on Thursday on a motorcycle for a test drive but never returned.

The incident occurred in Larnaca police said.

The motorcycle’s 44-year-old owner reported that a man had contacted him on Wednesday and told him he was interested in buying the motorcycle as per an online ad he had posted expressing his intension to sell it.

The two men first met on Wednesday in a location in Larnaca for the would-be buyer to inspect the motorcycle, and arranged to meet again on Thursday when he was to bring the money to buy it.

During their meeting on Thursday, according to the report, the man asked the owner to test-drive the motorcycle before giving him the money, to which the complainant agreed.

The man however, police said, took off on the motorcycle never to return.

The motorcycle is a 998cc white ΥΑΜΑΗΑ with licence plates ΚUG119.

Police urged members of the public to be vigilant in their dealings and not trust easily people they don’t know.