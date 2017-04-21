Real to take on Atletico in Champions League semi-final

April 21st, 2017 Champions League, Football, FRONT PAGE, Sport 0 comments

Real to take on Atletico in Champions League semi-final

Eleven-times champions Real Madrid will take on neighbours Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, after a draw made on Friday.

The other semi-final will feature Monaco v Juventus – Real and Monaco will play the first leg at home, on May 2-3.

Real Madrid beat Atletico in the final in 2014 and 2016 but playing the second leg away could favour their bitter rivals.

The second semi-final pitches a freescoring Monaco side, who have scored 24 goals since reaching the group phase, against the steely Juventus defence, the Italian side having conceded two goals in the campaign.

“Monaco ! Strong team with many talented players and an impressive run this season. We have to be careful, but the goal is clear,” Juve midfielder Sami Khedira said on Twitter.

Monaco, who were knocked out by two-time champions Juve in the 1997-98 Champions League semi-finals, have never won the competition but reached the final in 2004

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information