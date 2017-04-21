Remains of three missing Greek soldiers identified by CMP

The families of three Greek soldiers, who went missing during the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, have been informed this week that their remains were recently identified and they will be handed over to the next of kin during an official ceremony in Cyprus on May 25.

Their remains were found during the period January to May 2015, close to a Hellenic military force (Eldyk) camp in the Ayios Dhometios area of Nicosia.

Greek Cypriot member of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) Nestoras Nestoros who was the head of the delegation that visited the families of the Greek soldiers in Crete, Thessaloniki and Corfu told CNA that during the same ceremony the remains of ten more Greek soldiers whose remains were found in Kioneli village and were identified at the end of 2016 will be handed over to their relatives during the same ceremony.

According to Nestoros, a delegation, comprising CMP third member Paul-Herni Arni, one member of the CMP Greek Cypriot member`s office and one member of the CMP Turkish Cypriot member`s office, leave on Sunday for New York where they will stay for two weeks to search UN archives and identify any information relevant to the missing.

Nestoros said he and the Turkish Cypriot member of CMP Gülden Plümer Küçük will also visit New York at the beginning of May and will hold meetings with officials on the issue. He said that a multifaceted effort was underway to locate possible information in archives that could help establish the fate of missing persons, which will also include a visit the UK, probably at the end of June to search the British government’s archives.